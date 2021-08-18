Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Red River Revel 2021: Is It a ‘Go’ or a ‘No?’

By Robert J Wright
1130 AM: The Tiger
 4 days ago
The text message received from Red River Revel Chairman Michal Ostendorff Wednesday afternoon was simple and to the point. "Revel is a go." The message from Ostendorff wrapped up days of questions surrounding the annual fete, scheduled to begin October 2. And the biggest question of all was, with cancellations of festivals all over the state due to the surge in the COVID Delta variant, would the Revel once again fall by the wayside?

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Revel#Red River Revel 2021#Covid
Shreveport, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Louisiana Casinos to Allow Sports Betting this Fall

Sports betting in Louisiana is finally here... Well, almost. One thing I'm extremely excited about in 2021 is sports betting in Louisiana. This is long overdue, especially considering the extremely large amount of sports bettors in the state. The bottom-line is, for years, anyone in Louisiana who has wanted to place their bets on sports have simply been doing it. With all of that money going elsewhere, and Louisiana not sniffing a single cent of it.
Benton, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Benton High School Cancels Homecoming Dance

This morning, August 17th, Benton High School sent an email to students and parents informing them that this year's homecoming dance has been cancelled. This is certainly upsetting news for students at Benton High, especially the Seniors, who also had their Junior years turned upside down for the same reason.
Bossier City, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Bossier Mayor Takes Hilarious Jab at Adrian Perkins

It didn't take Tommy Chandler long to win over Bossier City residents. Sure, Tommy Chandler hasn't been mayor of Bossier City very long at all, but as a Bossier resident, he may have just won my vote for life. I haven't met Tommy yet, but I have been told by several people that he has an awesome personality, and a great sense of humor.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

New Plan for Shreveport’s Arthur Circle School

Caddo school leaders are looking at possible options for the Arthur Circle school campus in Shreveport. Last summer, the Caddo School Board voted to close Arthur Circle and send those students to the Broadmoor STEM Academy, a Pre-K through 8th grade school. Board member Christine Tharpe is proposing using the...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

VA Hospital to Expand Vaccination Hours

The Caddo VA Hospital will be expanding the hours they'll be dishing out the COVID vaccines for veterans, their spouses, and caregivers. The Overton Brooks VA has been giving out shots for a while at it's Stoner avenue location and want to stretch their times to fit in more shots.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Win Tickets to Geek’d Con 2021

Geek'd Con 2021 is right around the corner, taking place August 13th-15th. Happening at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St in Downtown Shreveport, the event is one of the biggest and best pop culture conventions in the Ark-La-Tex. This year's line up is pretty incredible and features great guests like Alice Cooper, Chris Kattan, Emily Swallow, John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, Joey Fatone, Vanessa Angel and tons more.
NHLPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Meet the 2021-2022 Shreveport Mudbugs this Sunday

The pandemic had a ton of negative repercussions, but one positive it gave us was a shorter Mudbugs offseason. Even without a global pandemic, the Shreveport Mudbugs always had relatively short offseasons. With their seasons generally going an extra month or so thanks to playoff success, we've never had to wait too long to get back to the hockey we all love.

