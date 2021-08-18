Take This 30-Second Quiz to See Which Show You Should Watch This Week

It has been a while since The Matrix fandom was blessed with a new movie. The Matrix 4 is coming out in December, leaving many of us excited to see more of Neo and the action-packed science fiction we fell in love with so long ago now. If you consider yourself a big fan of The Matrix films, then you probably also think that you know a good bit of the trivia to go with them. We have gone ahead and made the ultimate Matrix trivia quiz for you to take to see if you really know as much about the franchise as you think you do.