Diseases & Treatments

What to Know About Steroid-Induced Diabetes

Healthline
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteroid-induced diabetes is an unexpected increase in blood sugars that’s related to the use of steroids. It can occur in people with or without a history of diabetes. Steroid-induced diabetes is more similar to type 2 diabetes than type 1. In both steroid-induced diabetes and type 2 diabetes, your cells do not respond appropriately to insulin. In type 1 diabetes, your pancreas does not create insulin.

#Diabetes Management#Diabetes And Pregnancy#Gestational Diabetes#Steroid#South Asian#African Caribbean#Middle Eastern#Cortisol#Lifestyle
