Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

The Truth No One Tells You About Boise’s Beloved Pronto Pups

By Michelle Heart
1043wowcountry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Western Idaho Fair just days away, this may shock you about quite possible the most popular food-on-a-stick you'll find there this year!. Confession time? I didn't have my first Pronto Pup until the age of 22. Before moving to Boise, I lived in a part of the country that was very Italian-American and Polish-American. Sure, our county fair sold corn dogs but people were more excited to grab fair pierogis that were cooked in a pound of butter or a giant block of fried cheese.

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
State
Indiana State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fairs#The Western Idaho Fair#Italian American#Polish American#The Boise Weekly#Egyptian#The Boise Spectrum#Spicy Pup Veggie Pup#Zuchi Pup#Pickle Pup#The Wall Restaurants With
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. court upholds conviction, death sentence of Dylann Roof

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and death sentence of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine Black people at a South Carolina church in 2015, court documents showed. The three-judge U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued the ruling against...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy