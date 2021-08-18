The Truth No One Tells You About Boise’s Beloved Pronto Pups

With the Western Idaho Fair just days away, this may shock you about quite possible the most popular food-on-a-stick you'll find there this year!. Confession time? I didn't have my first Pronto Pup until the age of 22. Before moving to Boise, I lived in a part of the country that was very Italian-American and Polish-American. Sure, our county fair sold corn dogs but people were more excited to grab fair pierogis that were cooked in a pound of butter or a giant block of fried cheese.