TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for all teachers and staff in grades preschool to Grade 12. Any employee who doesn’t comply with the mandate by Oct. 18 will be subject to testing at a minimum of one to two times per week. “Scientific data shows that vaccination and testing requirements, coupled with strong masking policies, are the best tools for keeping our schools and communities safe for in-person activities,” Governor Murphy said. “As the school year rapidly approaches, my Administration is continuing to do all that we can to ensure...