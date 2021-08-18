Cancel
Drew Bledsoe offers his take on Patriots quarterback battle

Quarterback play has been a hot-button issue surrounding the New England Patriots this training camp, and one former legend knows who he wants to see under center.

Drew Bledsoe is no stranger to quarterback battles. Playing for the Patriots from 1993 to 2001, he held the position until Week 2 of the 2001 season. An injury forced him out of action, and led the way for Tom Brady’s emergence.

In speaking on the radio earlier this week, Bledsoe indicated that he wants to see Cam Newton under center for New England. With more weapons for Newton, Bledsoe believes that the quarterback will be in a better position for success in 2021.

“I think they’ve got to let Cam go a little bit, and I would personally really like to see Cam get a full year,” he said. “Last year, the cupboard was kind of empty up there, and I think everybody recognizes that now. There wasn’t a lot, in terms of weapons for him. They went and got some weapons, and I think it’d be great to see Cam get to get back out there and show why he was an NFL MVP.”

“It’d also be pretty good for Mac to watch it for a year and then be ready to rock going forward,” he noted. “But I’d love to see Cam get a chance to get out there and get after it and show what he can really do.”

As the Patriots get set for their second preseason game on Thursday, the quarterback position is still very much under the microscope.

