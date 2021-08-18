Follow up on the plea from the Interim Provost
Thank you to all vaccinated faculty and staff who took a few moments to upload a photo of your COVID-19 vaccination card to the secure UAH Health Portal. The UA System has updated their COVID-19 Dashboard: https://uasystem.edu/covid-19/dashboard. The UA System's vaccination data includes information from faculty/staff health centers and voluntary self-reports. This data reflects individuals who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.www.uah.edu
