Follow up on the plea from the Interim Provost

Thank you to all vaccinated faculty and staff who took a few moments to upload a photo of your COVID-19 vaccination card to the secure UAH Health Portal. The UA System has updated their COVID-19 Dashboard: https://uasystem.edu/covid-19/dashboard. The UA System's vaccination data includes information from faculty/staff health centers and voluntary self-reports. This data reflects individuals who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

American Hospital Association calls for withdrawal of OSHA's temporary COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers

Citing efforts already in place at hospitals, the American Hospital Association is urging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw its COVID-19 emergency temporary standard for healthcare workers. An Aug. 20 letter from the association calls on OSHA to move forward with a withdrawal of the emergency temporary standard...
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

RI health experts concerned about trend in RI COVID hospitalizations

Public health experts are increasingly concerned that Rhode Island COVID hospitalizations are primed to keep climbing over the next month despite the state's relatively high vaccination rate. On Thursday a group of doctors and epidemiologists with the state Health Department's Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Advisory Committee met on Zoom to...
Harnett County, NCMy Daily Record.com

Health Department offering 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine

The Harnett County Health Department announced in accordance with guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people who are immunocompromised get a third shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The Health Department is currently making appointments for third COVID-19 vaccine for persons who are immunocompromised.
Indianapolis, INinkfreenews.com

Holcomb Creates Public Health Commission

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday, Aug. 18, announced he is establishing a 15-member commission to examine Indiana’s public health system and make recommendations to improve its structure, funding and operations. “Our public health system has been around for almost 140 years, and it’s overdue for a thorough look...
lptv.org

Tri-County Health Care Rebranding to Astera Health

Tri-County Health Care is officially announcing its brand transition to Astera Health. Staff members were informed of the rebrand on Aug. 19 at an employee picnic in Wadena. Over the past year, Tri-County Health Care partnered with Legato Healthcare Marketing to reimagine their name, logo, and marketing assets. “This evolution...
Huntsville, ALuah.edu

Rhonda Gaede Appointed Interim Associate Provost

It is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Dr. Rhonda Gaede as Interim Associate Provost at UAH effective August 11, 2021. Dr. Gaede has served the university since 1992 when she started in the Electrical & Computer Engineering (ECE) Department as a Visiting Assistant Professor. She has always been passionate about undergraduate instruction and is a recipient of the University Distinguished Teaching Award. With broad experience in many roles on campus, she has served as Acting Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education for the College of Engineering, Interim Dean of the Graduate School, and most recently, as the Associate Chair of the ECE department. Since 2014, she has been the camp director for Tech Trek, a week-long residential camp for girls across the state of Alabama designed to encourage the girls to pursue STEM careers through intensive hands-on activities. She also serves as the advisor for the Society of Women Engineers.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Office of the Provost

August 20 CEOs, DE Coordinator, IR return recommendations for spring/summer timetable to Associate Deans. Non-teaching academic staff performance reviews due in Area Leader’s Office. Associate Deans send Spring/Summer Timetable to Unit and Discipline Chairs who work with faculty and IAS. September 3 Discipline and Unit chairs return spring/summer Timetable to...
Saint Clair County, MIwphm.net

Health department reaffirms quarantine authority

Health officials in St. Clair County are issuing new Public Health Order regarding COVID-19. The orders require individuals that are notified by the health department that they are a close contact of an individual who tested positive for the virus to quarantine for ten days. Officials say the public health order is based upon the most recent facts about the COVID-19 virus including the delta variant and reaffirm state law. A person or organization who violates a public health order can face misdemeanor charges and civil or criminal penalties. The public health order does not apply to individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

UofSC Interim President Dr. Harris Pastides encourages students to mask up as they return to campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina has been at the center of the debate over the budget proviso preventing mask mandates in the state’s schools. Earlier this month, Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion stating that a previously issued mask mandate on campus was a violation of state law. UofSC interim President Harris Pastides ultimately reversed the mandate.
Orono, MEumaine.edu

Office of the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs & Provost

Hutchins Concert Hall, Collins Center for the Arts. Free and open to the public. Student Jazz Combo performance, with Nathan Williams, saxophone; Joshua Champagne, percussion; Myles Kelley, keyboard; Robben Harris, bass. Opening remarks: Provost John Volin. Student Research Panel Discussion. Faculty speaker: Seth Campbell, Assistant Professor of Glaciology, Climate Change...
Davis, CAMountain Democrat

Health care follow-up question

Dr. Coco’s letter was long and informative. I just have one remaining question. Years ago I was badly hurt in an accident. I had the Kmart of medicine at the time. Fortunately, they took me to UC Davis trauma. My insurer wanted to go quick, dirty and cheap with a plan that would have given me immediate arthritis and limited motion and a joint replacement soon thereafter. The top doctor at the medical center had another more expensive idea that bought me almost a quarter century before needing that replacement.
Educationtheacorn.com

A lesson from the teachers all of us should follow

Late word came Wednesday that all California school employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to class in the coming days— or submit to regular testing. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on the eve of the 2021 school year, which has already become a jumble of mixed messages on social media and elsewhere about the pros and cons of mask-wearing. The Aug. 11 governor’s order that ups the ante with vaccinations is sure to shake things up even more.

