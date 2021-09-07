CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How To Tell If the US Economy Is Actually Improving

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSQ52_0bWVrWU800

The U.S. economy is a $22.72 trillion juggernaut — the most complex economic beast in the history of the world. Nothing about it is simple, including the seemingly simple task of determining if the economy is improving or not in the wake of the pandemic. But just a handful of key economic indicators can give economists and laypeople alike an idea of whether or not things are moving in the right direction. These are the economic indicators to watch.

The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know
Find Out: What To Expect From an Economic Boom

The Importance of the US GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) is the yardstick that measures economic growth. Perhaps the most important of all the economic indicators, GDP represents the combined market value of all finished goods and services produced within a specific geographic region — in this case, the United States — in a certain period of time. GDP serves as an economy’s report card. When the GDP is growing, businesses and employees alike generally do better. When it’s stagnant or receding, the economy is contracting and headed toward a recession.

In the second quarter of 2021, the U.S. GDP grew, but at a disappointing rate, according to CNBC. The Commerce Department reported growth of 6.5%, well below the Dow Jones estimate of 8.4%.

Related: National Debt and Deficit — How Does It Affect Me?
More: What Is Inflation and What Does It Mean When It Goes Up or Down?

The Unemployment Rate Matters

Like the GDP, the unemployment rate is one of the most important lagging economic indicators . It represents the percentage of the labor force that is not currently employed, although the definition of “labor force” is controversial.

The unemployment rate has fallen steadily — that’s a good thing — from 10.2% in July 2020 to 5.4% in July 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to Reuters, U.S. employers hired the most workers in July than they had in almost a year. Wages continue to rise as unemployment continues to fall, which injects more money from more workers into a rebounding economy.

Find Out: How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio
Read: Understanding US Productivity and All the Ways It Affects You

The Consumer Price Index Helps Measure the Rate of Inflation

The consumer price index (CPI) tallies the average change over time of specific “baskets” of consumer goods. Economists use it to measure the rate of inflation. Runaway inflation is always bad, but some inflation can be a sign of an economy on the mend. When businesses expand and hire more workers, unemployment falls, more people have more money and consumer confidence rises. Consumers then spend more money and buy more things, which sends demand — and prices — up.

By the spring, however, economists and average people alike were getting nervous as the price of everything from gasoline to groceries was rising with no end in sight — but those fears might now be starting to subside. Consumer prices are at a 13-year high, but the most recent CPI report shows that prices are rising more slowly, which indicates that inflation might have peaked, according to Reuters.

Explained: All About Cost of Living & How It’s Calculated
Find Out: What Is Adjusted Gross Income?

The Stock Market Can Be Misleading, but Can Mean a Lot

Despite an Aug. 17 sell-off, the stock market has continued to soar, with the S&P 500 gaining nearly 20% in 2021 and more than 30% over the last year. On Aug. 16, the Dow and the S&P closed at record highs, and for the Dow, it was the fifth record close in a row — the most in a row since 2017, according to MarketWatch.

The stock market is a leading economic indicator that reflects on overall economic activity, how investors feel about the economy and the profitability of corporations. A bull market can be misleading, but generally, the stock market enjoys sustained periods of growth when businesses are profitable, when unemployment is low, when GDP is up, when consumers are confident and spending money and when the economy is strong.

This article is part of GOBankingRates’ ‘Economy Explained’ series to help readers navigate the complexities of our financial system.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Aug. 17, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Tell If the US Economy Is Actually Improving

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Inflation surges as prices spike 5.3 percent, settling at high pace

Inflation continued to surge in August, but appeared to settle at nearly the fastest pace in almost 13 years as the economy continues to emerge from the pandemic, the feds said Tuesday. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods and services as well as energy...
BUSINESS
Crain's Chicago Business

Consumer price growth cools

(Bloomberg) — Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in August by less than forecast, snapping a string of outsized gains and suggesting that some of the upward pressure on inflation is beginning to wane. The consumer price index increased 0.3% from July, the smallest advance in seven months, according to...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Consumer prices rise 5.3% annually in August

U.S. consumer prices grew at a slower pace in August as gains cooled off from their fastest rate in 13 years. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index rose 5.3% year over year last month, matching economists’ expectations. Prices rose at a 5.4% annual pace in July, matching the prior month’s gain as the fastest since August 2008.
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Tamer US August CPI bolsters Fed’s transitory inflation case

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Underlying U.S. consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked, though it could remain high for a while amid persistent supply constraints. The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price Index excluding the volatile food...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#U S Economy#U S Gdp#Cnbc#The Commerce Department#Dow Jones#Reuters#S P#Marketwatch
WINKNEWS.com

Consumer prices cooled in August, easing inflation concerns

U.S. consumer prices rose lower-than-expected 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and a sign that inflation pressures may be cooling. The August gain fell from a 0.5% increase in July and a 0.9% surge in June, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. It was the smallest increase since a similar 0.3% rise in January. The August slowdown in prices was seen as offering some hope that Americans were finally starting to see some relief from a price surge earlier in the year.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

The Fed and market participants await the release of key U.S. economic data

The key economic data the Federal Reserve relies on to guide the decision on its current monetary policy are the employment numbers, as well as inflationary data. The dual mandate of the Federal Reserve continues to focus upon maximum employment and inflationary pressures. The economic data from both the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report, as well as inflationary measures such as the CPI, and PCE (the preferred inflationary index the Federal Reserve uses) are integral components used in the decision-making process of the Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
MSNBC

Layoffs drop to pandemic-era low as U.S. economy improves

After months of hit-or-miss progress on weekly unemployment claims in the early part of the year, CNBC reported this morning on the newest data from the Labor Department, which offers the best news on layoffs we've seen in quite a while. First-time filings for unemployment claims in the U.S. dropped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionnewsnow.com

Let's be clear on why the US economy is weakening

The American economy is weakening. And we know who is responsible. On Monday, Goldman Sachs economists downgraded their projections for economic growth in 2021. ("The Delta variant is already weighing on Q3 growth," wrote Goldman economist Ronnie Walker.) August's job growth was sluggish. The Delta variant continues to ravage the...
U.S. POLITICS
etftrends.com

France ETFs Brush Off Coronavirus Concerns, Look to Improving Economy

Despite a rise in Covid-19 Delta variant cases, the French economic outlook has improved over the summer as the vaccination rollout helped end the disruptions to normal activity, fueling a brighter outlook for the France country-specific exchange traded fund. Insee confidence surveys and high-frequency indicators revealed France’s economic activity continued...
PUBLIC HEALTH
yicaiglobal.com

The US Economy: Three Medium-Term Risks

(Yicai Global) Sept. 7 -- Over the next few years, the US economy faces three key risks: (i) productivity growth could stall and living standards could stagnate, (ii) the costs of transitioning to a low-carbon economy may be unbearable and (iii) rising social tensions could continue to feed populism and poor policy choices.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

How the Pandemic Transformed the Gig Economy

The global pandemic decimated many parts of the economy. Formal unemployment figures reached their highest point since the Great Depression. Uncertain about the future, many businesses refused to hire new workers in a traditional capacity. With millions out of work and savings insufficient, 2 million Americans turned to gig work for the first time in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Improving buyer-freelancer communications in the gig economy

Researchers from University of Melbourne, Vrije Universiteit, Babson College, and University of Surrey published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that provides generalized communication principles, and examples of how to apply them, for successful bid writing in the gig economy. The study, forthcoming in the Journal of Marketing,...
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

Consumer Prices Post Smaller-Than-Expected Increase in August

Consumer prices in August rose 5.3% from a year ago and 0.3% from July, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Both totals were slightly below market expectations, sending stock futures higher. Stripping out food and energy, the consumer price index was up just 0.1% for the month. Prices for an array...
BUSINESS
Westport News

Consumer Price Hikes Soften in August, Annual Inflation Stays Stubbornly High

The pace of consumer price inflation fell in August to its lowest monthly level since February, though the 12-month rate of inflation remained historically high, a new government report shows. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3 percent in August from July, the Labor Department said in a Sept. 14...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall St slips as tax uncertainty outweighs easing inflation worries

(Reuters) - Wall Street indexes fell on Tuesday on uncertainty over a possible increase in corporate taxes, even though slowing growth in monthly consumer prices eased some fears of the Federal Reserve reducing stimulus early. Sectors including energy and financials pulled back from their strong gain in the previous session...
STOCKS
calculatedriskblog.com

Cleveland Fed: Key Measures of Inflation in August

The Cleveland Fed released the median CPI and the trimmed-mean CPI this morning:. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the median Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August. The 16% trimmed-mean Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in August. "The median CPI and 16% trimmed-mean CPI are measures of core inflation calculated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland based on data released in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) monthly CPI report".
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar on Unsteady Hround ahead of GDP

The New Zealand dollar moved higher earlier in the day but has since surrendered these gains. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7114 down 0.06% on the day. New Zealand releases GDP for the second quarter on Wednesday, and the kiwi could have a banner day. The consensus stands at a whopping 16.3% gain (YoY). Granted, the consensus is significantly inflated since it is in comparison with Q2 of 2020, when Covid-19 was at its height. Still, a double-digit gain would point to strong economic activity and investors would likely give a thumbs-up to the New Zealand dollar. The New Zealand dollar has barreled higher, with gains of 1.1o% in August and 0.97% in September. The RBNZ has been forced to delay plans to hike interest rates, but a strong GDP report is sure to fuel speculation of a rate hike in the coming months. There’s little doubt that RBNZ policymakers are itching to raise rates – after the August policy meeting, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby stated that “a 50 basis point move was definitely on the table”.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy