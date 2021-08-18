Cancel
John Plahovinsak: Female veterans’ panel ‘RIF’ed by DoD

A “RIF” is an Army term for “Reduction in Force” and it is commonly used to describe when a military position or unit is eliminated. On January 30, 2021, the Pentagon enacted a “RIF” by requesting the resignations of 21 volunteer members of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Service (DACOWITS) by February 16, 2021.[caption id="attachment_88841" align="alignright" width="225"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mefkZ_0bWVrGbk00 John Plahovinsak.[/caption]

DACOWITS was a Department of Defense (DoD) Committee that was appointed in 1951 by Secretary of Defense George Marshall to provide advice and recommendations relating to the recruitment and retention, treatment and well-being of women veterans.

The DoD request for resignations was made as a part of a complex cost and efficiency review of the DoD’s 42 advisory committees and also part of a larger review of all DoD’s advisory committees following the last-minute appointments made by President Donald Trump.

The DoD indicated that the previous work of the DACOWITS could be integrated with the newly proposed Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DACDEI). Twenty members would be planned for this new Committee.

Several Congressional lawmakers say that integrating DACOWITS into a larger group would not “provide sufficient resources of focus to achieve the results that are necessary.”

Representative Elaine Luria and Senator Joni Ernst stated with four other members of Congress that the DACOWITS’ work “is too important to be dissolved or rolled into the newly formed Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion.”

“We believe we can tackle diversity, equity and inclusion without disbanding one of the military’s most effective tools to advance women,”

they wrote. “It would send the wrong message to every woman currently serving in the military or to those who have worn our nation’s uniform and sacrificed.”

Since 1951, the DACOWITS had made more than 1,000 recommendations to the DoD and, according to the DACOWITS’ 2020 Report, nearly 98% of the recommendations had been fully or partially implemented.

Eighty-six of those recommendations were for women serving in combat roles. These recommendations ranged from women serving in combat zones in a supporting role closely followed by gradual expansion of women into training and occupational specialties.

Retired Rear Admiral Cari Thomas, who served on DACOWITS for four years, stated in correspondence to Senator Tim Kaine, that “Losing momentum, expertise and initiative will have a deleterious impact on the critical work that the Committee does in service to the Secretary of Defense and Homeland Security.”

According to Rear Admiral Thomas, “the Marine Corps still does not have a fully gender integrated boot camp, the full opening of all combat positions to women is still under study, and women of color far lag behind their peers to promotions to the highest ranks in the services.”

On April 22, 2021, the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Virginia Penrod said the proposed DACDEI would accomplish the same mission as the DACOWITS.

The DACDEI would “develop a broader over-arching committee with a more diversified skillset, providing for a holistic view of, not only issues related to women, but to all gender-related concerns including those faced by transgender members of the Armed Forces.”

The supporters of DACOWITS said it’s logistically improbable, if not impossible, that the newly proposed committee would be able to cover all previous issues and new ones in appropriate depth.

My Opinion: Every once in a while, the DoD and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) makes decisions which are hard to comprehend at any level. Dissolving a committee, which is composed of unpaid dedicated volunteers, that for the last 70 years has been providing useful information to the Secretary of Defense just does not make sense to me.

This is not just any Committee. The DACOWITS panel is focused on woman veterans. Twenty percent of all new recruits are women. While the number of male veterans is projected to decline by 2020, the number of women in the military is projected to increase by 11 percent.

Over 280,000 women have served post-9/11 in Afghanistan and Iraq. These women veterans faced the same airborne hazards of the toxic open burn pits as their male counterparts.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has produced two detailed and comprehensive Studies dealing specifically with women veterans. Published in 2014, Women Veterans: The Long Journey Home and published in 2019, Women Veterans: The Journey Ahead. These are available online at davwomenveterans.org

The cost and efficiency review of the DoD’s 42 advisory committees was comprehensive. Many of the advisory committees could be eliminated. However, the DACOWITS panel should remain intact.

Ms. Penrod’s analysis that a newly formed committee (DACDEI) will not only focus on Women in the Service, but add the specific and distinct issues of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, to my way of thinking, is grievously flawed.

A few key individuals in Congress do not agree with Ms. Penrod’s rationale concerning the elimination of the DACOWITS panel. They are: Senators Tammy Duckworth and Joni Ernst; and Representatives Mikie Sherrill; Chrissy Houlahan; Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Elaine Luria. They have already contacted DoD Secretary Lloyd Austin to express their opinions.

I agree with their letter to DoD Secretary Austin: “We believe this work (DACOWITS) is substantial enough to require a dedicated organization.” The DAV has always supported women veterans and I firmly support the efforts of Senator Ernst and Representative Luria on this issue.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran. He is the DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Adjutant and the Immediate Past Department Commander of the Department of Ohio. If there is a problem in obtaining the two DAV Studies cited in this column please contact plahovinsak@msn.com.

Comments / 0

