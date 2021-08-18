Linda Dollenmeyer: Memories of gardens

A lot of my memories include gardens. Flower gardens, vegetable gardens, container gardens. My paternal grandparents lived in Owensville. Their house is still there. They had a large yard with a big vegetable garden and a barn in the back. My grandpa planted these little round tomatoes. You know-you see them in store in those little containers- cherry tomatoes. His were wonderful. The vines were full and easy to pick.[caption id="attachment_90733" align="alignright" width="225"] Linda Dollenmeyer of Union Township.[/caption]

He had this little white bucket and whenever we came to his house that little white bucket was full of those tomatoes. They were like eating ice cream or something- so good. I have never tasted any as good as grandpas. Grandma was a yard lady. She was a big women-not heavy, just big. She would brush out her hair and it would go to the ground it as so long. I guess she had never cut it. All along the east side of the house were hollyhocks. Beautiful things.

She told me the blooms reminded her of pretty dresses. I have never had much luck with hollyhocks. I guess they didn’t have rust back then. There was a fence on the west side of the yard and it was filled with sweet peas of all colors and so sweet smelling. She was a great cook. She had this pan you used for poached eggs. I had never seen or even heard of such a thing. You put water in the pan then you put this flat thing with holes to put the eggs in on this groove that fit in the pan on top of the water. You heated the water, then broke the eggs into the holes in the water. The eggs poached. I think. I don’t like poached eggs much. But I liked watching her make ‘em! They still sell the pans now, just not for me.

I have noticed how beautiful the black-eyed Susans are this year. Lot of folks have planted them around their mailboxes. Beautiful. About time to deadhead.

My sister Nancy was a butterfly lover. To remember her I started a butterfly garden. Monarch population is declining for lack of milkweed. Monarch feed on milkweed and lays their eggs on milkweed. So, I have planted milkweed and it is thriving with monarchs and Swallowtails. I also have black-eyed Susans, yellow, purple, and red coneflowers. Queen Anne’s lace, and lots of herbs. Looking good, Glad for the rain.

The next time you are in your garden, see black-eyed Susans, eat a cherry tomato, or see a butterfly, thank the Lord for his beautiful work.