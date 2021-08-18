Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Letter to the Editor: The pain of sacrifice in war

Posted by 
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 7 days ago

To my Afghanistan veteran brothers and sisters, a word of warning: The pain will never go away.

It was midnight April 30th, 1975. I was watching the satellite news feed coming across my black & white 19” TV.

The North Vietnamese Army had just crash through the front gates of the Presidential Palace. The long war was now over. But the war has never been over for way to many of us. It still goes on. Meds help.

I was on my knees bawling like a baby, asking the same question many of you may be asking. Why? What was it all for! Was it worth it?

That was 46 years ago and I can still feel the pain, sorrow and anger like it was yesterday. Even today it brings huge tears to my eyes every time I think of it.

After two combat tours in Vietnam from December 1966 to June 1969 I still have unanswered questions: What ever happened to my 80 year old mama-san that did my laundry for two years? What happened to her great- granddaughter that taught me Vietnamese as I taught her English? What happened to my Vietnamese interpreter that served by my side every day for two years? These people were foreigners, but they were family to me. Did they survive?

Because I did not have a mess-hall, the government gave me a food allowance to buy my meals from the local villages or street food vendors. In 1967, a teenage daughter of a vendor asks if I knew anyone in the states that could be her pen pal. “I said, “No”, she asks if I had a sister. I did, so I gave her the name and address of my 18 year old sister. I never saw her again.

Fast forward to July 2013, my widowed baby sister died at age 65. While going through her special keepsakes, to my shock, there were the letters from her Vietnamese pen-pal. They had written about graduation, falling in love and getting married. The last letter was dated April 1975. What happen to her? Where is she now? Did she get out alive?

The hardest burden to deal with is the loss of life of your fellow soldiers, your class mates, your neighbors and your friends. Dealing with the pain of survivors’ guilt and the feeling of betrayal by our government can take its toll.

For me, I learned to deal with it by becoming a veterans advocate for the last 50 years in memory of all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. I fight for those that cannot help themselves. Maybe you might try it.

Cliff Riley

Milford

Comments / 0

Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

786
Followers
755
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long War#Brothers And Sisters#Veteran#The North Vietnamese Army#The Presidential Palace#Vietnamese#Cliff Riley Milford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Darlington, SCnewsandpress.net

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: World War II veterans offered a special flight

Ageless Aviation’s Dream Flight will be returning for its sixth year to Darlington on Friday, Sept. 3. The name has now been changed to Dream Flight. The event will take place at Branham’s Airport, 757 Branham Airport Rd., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. What is so special about this flying of the 1940 Boeing Stearman open-cockpit aircraft is the project called Operation September Freedom. Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, we are trying to find any and all World War II veterans and offer them a chance to fly for 30 minutes in this aircraft that trained pilots prior to the war. This project is being undertaken across the country. You can go to the website, www.dreamflight.org to keep up with the latest events. Also, you can sign up for a flight. We are encouraging these World War II veterans to be part of this special event, a flight of honor.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
Nashville, TNchurchleaders.com

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of TN Pastor and Child

Rev. Thomas McKenzie, author and founding pastor of Church of the Redeemer in Nashville, Tennessee, and his 22-year-old child, Charlie (who is also known as Ella), were involved in a deadly traffic accident on Monday morning, August 23, 2021. Both father and child were killed in the accident. An email...
RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem: My Marriage to Michael Was Never Legit!

Okay, she didn't have any cool to begin with. But she also stormed off of the stage twice. Only Angela could find a way to one-up flashing the camera. She taunted Michael with her plans to flirt, and told him that their marriage was never legit anyway. In the immediate...
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Demands His Wife Bury Him with All His Money

A widow had a clever idea after her late husband made her promise to bury him with all his money. Her husband was a hard worker but also a cheapskate. Because he worked hard for his money, he believed that his money only belonged to him. He loved his money more than anything – even more than his wife.
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Sun

Squandering the presidency

As a retired professional who had a long, mostly fun, wonderful and successful life, and who helped lots of people while delivering on corporate demands and personal obligations, it always saddens me deeply that the incredibly fortunate people who are elected president mostly squander away their opportunities to make significant change to help the less fortunate and middle class in the country that elected them while fighting for human rights around the world.
Falmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

Letters to the editor

There's no 'magic energy switch' to flip for clean power. In the Aug. 9 Your Turn in the Times, the columnists critique President Biden's recent executive order concerning electric cars. Saying he is not doing enough and they have the perfect answer. Interestingly and surprisingly there is no mention at all in their treatise about where the electricity to power these vehicles will come from. Not only does the power generation not exist, but the power distribution network does not exist. Sure those can be built, but they need to come first. And understand that solar and wind will not be in that equation as a majority player. Also keep in mind that at the same time we have to keep the lights and heat on as well as run manufacturing.
Religioncaseynews.net

Letter to the Editor

Our hearts are broken for this world. The hatred is palpable, the division undeniable, and the pain runs deep. We desperately need more of God. We need His truth to be louder than the noise, which surrounds us, His mercy to be stronger than the voices of oppression and His strength to overpower those who seek to do harm. Today we pray for unity where there is division, peace where there is anger and victory where there is evil. It’s time for the Church to step up, answer our calling and be the light God created us to be and long for His love, grace and mercy to flood this world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy