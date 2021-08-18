Daily Log 8.17.2021
Elinel Cemesca, 32, 446 Highland Avenue in Everett, was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Malden District Court following a traffic stop. Cambridge Police EOD responded to Bowdoin Street and Linnaean Street for a report of an unattended suitcase on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, the suitcase was cleared by Tango 7 and K9 Rumba. The suitcase was found to be empty upon further inspection and was removed and disposed of to prevent further calls for the same item.www.cambridgema.gov
