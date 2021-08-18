Daily Log 8.17.2021

Caribou Police have arrested a man who allegedly used firearms to threaten others during a Tribal event. It was just after 9:00 Saturday night when police began receiving multiple 911 calls about a man who was terrorizing others with a gun. Officers responded to the Doyle Road in Caribou, where the local MicMac community was hosting its annual Mawiomi of Tribes. There, they found 32-year-old Nikolas Martin-Sackett walking around with a stun-gun flashlight. Officers Gerard LeMoine and Aaron Marquis ordered him to drop the stun-gun flashlight but, instead, Martin-Sackett bent down and came back up with an AR-15 rifle. The officers took protective cover and Martin-Sackett ran off into the woods.