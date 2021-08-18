Cancel
Public Safety

Daily Log 8.17.2021

Cover picture for the articleElinel Cemesca, 32, 446 Highland Avenue in Everett, was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Malden District Court following a traffic stop. Cambridge Police EOD responded to Bowdoin Street and Linnaean Street for a report of an unattended suitcase on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, the suitcase was cleared by Tango 7 and K9 Rumba. The suitcase was found to be empty upon further inspection and was removed and disposed of to prevent further calls for the same item.

Public Safetycambridgema.gov

Daily Log 8.18.2021

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1) Cambridge Police responded to 400 block of Mass. Ave. in Central Square for a report of a larceny in progress. Cambridge Police responded to a Mass. Ave. residence to meet with a resident. 08/18/202105:11. ARREST 21005939. WARRANT ARREST REPORT. GENERAL LOCATIONS IN CAMBRIDGE. Cambridge police...
Traffic Accidentscambridgema.gov

Daily Log 8.25.2021

Cambridge Police responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd Street. All involved persons alleged a mutual assault had occurred but were uncooperative with officers on-scene. 08/25/202107:52. INCIDENT21006128. TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS. MT AUBURN ST. CPD responded to a single car crash where the operator complained of neck pain.

