Public Safety

Cambridge Police Warn Mid-Cambridge Residents About Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts

cambridgema.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cambridge Police are warning Mid-Cambridge residents about a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts in the neighborhood. Catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, are most sought out by thieves because they contain precious metals and can be sold for scrap. Since August 10th, 14 of the 17 reported thefts have occurred in the Mid-Cambridge neighborhood. The others have taken place in West Cambridge (2) and The Port (1). There was one attempted theft in Peabody. All of these reported catalytic converter thefts have involved 2002-2009 Toyota Prius’.

www.cambridgema.gov

Public Safety
