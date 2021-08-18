Cambridge Police Warn Mid-Cambridge Residents About Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police have arrested three men accused of stealing catalytic converters. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Sunday, officers responded to back-to-back theft calls beginning at 5:20 p.m. The first incident was reported in the 900 block of East End Blvd. N., in which the victim reported witnessing suspicious activity from a group of individuals parked near his vehicle. Once the witness began to approach his vehicle, the individuals sped away from the scene in a white Cadillac, in an unknown direction. The victim inspected his vehicle due to this strange behavior and saw that his catalytic converter had been removed.