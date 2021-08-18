The Saratoga Special marks 21 years covering racing
Sean Clancy understands and appreciates the history of Saratoga’s backstretch perhaps as well as anybody. “I think I’ve come for at least a day or two every summer for my whole life,” Clancy said as he twisted his golf cart through the Clare Court, the oldest section of the barn area. “I don’t take this place for granted, I never have. I think, certainly, if you ever did, last year with COVID, that changed your perspective.”spectrumlocalnews.com
Comments / 0