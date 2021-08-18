Gerry Dulac's Steelers chat transcript: 08.18.21

Gerry Dulac: OK kids, we're going to start our chat in about 10-15 minutes so get set.... Gerry Dulac: OK kids, let's get our chat started. Go.... Jarvis Ragdoll Jones: In the piece written on Joe Walton it was indicated that Bubby Brister actively sabotaged the offense. If this is true, why wasn't he replaced? Was this well known at the time or did it come out after the fact? I find it amazing. I am old enough to remember how putrid those offenses were for 2 seasons. They ended up being Chuck Noll's final two years. It was widely reported that part of the reason Noll retired was that he was being pressured to replace Walton. Can you elaborate on this situation a bit? Thanks!!