At their work session on Tuesday, Haralson commissioners heard again from a resident who would like Rolling Rock Road to be adopted as a county road. Ty Dyer had spoken to commissioners about the issue at their meeting two weeks ago. Dyer reiterated the two things that county attorney David Mecklin had previously said the commissioners needed to know before voting on the request — what it will take to bring the road up to county standards and the process to legally adopt the road.