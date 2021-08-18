Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota drought: Your questions answered

By Cody Matz
fox9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - For the first time in several years, we have had a drier than average summer. Since 2014, we've had some very wet summers, receiving copious amounts of rain often leading to flooding and some occasional severe weather. But, this year has clearly been different. Rainfall has been sporadic at best. Since June 1, much of Minnesota has received less than half the average rainfall for the period. Nearly half the state, including parts of the Twin Cities, have totaled even less, recording less than a quarter of the "typical" summer rains. This has led to widespread drought conditions with a severe to exceptional drought appearing in just about every spot statewide.

