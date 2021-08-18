Is pep-boys liable ?

I took my car to Pep Boys to get brakes and rotors serviced paid in full go home turn the car off turn it back on and go to the store and I had a parking brake warning in a brake hold warning so I turn the car off turn it back on tried to reset next morning I called them they said oh we must’ve forgot to take it out of maintenance mode bring it in so I did they said it was nothing that they did sometimes coincidence happen and that it’s the buttons that aren’t registering with the motor but there’s nothing they can do because the problem wasn’t caused by them and stated maybe water got inside I explain to them that there was no damage prior to me brining car in. For service do I have any options I called customer service and an hour later received a call from store manager telling me to go to honda get a diagnostic and they will pay it but I don’t feel like I have the burden of proof. Plus I don’t want to take off work and spend 150$ with only a verbal agreement to pay for diagnostic.