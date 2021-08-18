I had my insurance check.sent and someone forged my name to the back

The insurance company. They wrote the check, no? On the other hand, if it was for rent and it didn't go through, you are still on the hook for the rent. Signing your name to the back of the check may technically be forgery, but it would probably be assumed you gave your consent as he gave you cash and and you "forgot to sign the back" (meaning you meant to). Not sure why an insurance company check would bounce, but if it did, you should take it up with the insurance company since it was their check.