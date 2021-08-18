How do I get someone to move out of my camper if it's parked on private property?

I I am the owner of Happy Camper's, a housing assistance program in Gunnison Colorado. One of my tenants has not paid his rent or done the work required as agreed upon in the lease. The court has thrown out my eviction request saying that there's a moratorium on evictions right now. What would be the consequences if I threw out his belongings and drove the camper away? He is a violent offender and has a reputation in town for being uncooperative, is banned from being in the courthouse, banned from being in the mental health center and is generally destructive to himself and others. I need help. Thank you very much.