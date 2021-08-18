Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

T-Mobile Gives an Update on its Cyberattack Investigation

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile has provided an update to its ongoing cyberattack investigation on its Investors blog, confirming that customer data has been stolen. The stolen data apparently included names, dates of birth, driver’s license information, and even Social Security numbers for about 7.8 million current postpaid customers, as well as over 40 million former or prospective customers who had applied for credit with the company.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Cyberattack#Social Security Numbers#Customer Data#Forensic Investigation#T Mobile#Mcafee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Cell PhonesFast Company

What you can do about the T-Mobile data breach

Over the weekend, Motherboard’s Joseph Cox reported on a potentially major T-Mobile data breach involving the personal information of more than 100 million people. The hacker who claims to have taken this information is now looking to sell it online. It reportedly includes names, social security numbers, phone numbers, mailing addresses, driver’s license information, and the IMEI numbers associated with customers’ devices. Cox wrote that he’s seen samples of the data and confirmed that it lines up with information about T-Mobile customers.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
ElectronicsThe Verge

T-Mobile is giving customers a free year of Apple TV Plus

T-Mobile has announced a new promotional perk for its customers: starting on August 25th, both new and existing subscribers to its Magenta and Magenta Max plans can get a year’s subscription to Apple TV Plus. The deal applies to virtually any of T-Mobile’s post-paid customers that it classifies as part...
TechnologyCNET

Is your password on the dark web after the T-Mobile data breach? How to check

Were you part of the T-Mobile hack? T-Mobile said the hack exposed personal data of more than 7.8 million current customers and 40 million former or prospective customers, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal information. In total, more than 50 million current, former and prospective customers for T-Mobile and its prepaid Metro network may have been compromised. No financial information, account numbers or passwords were stolen, the company said.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How angry T-Mobile subscribers responded to the latest data breach

The number of T-Mobile customers who were victimized by a recent data breach is believed to be 53 million according to the carrier, including 7.8 million postpaid subscribers. Bloomberg reported on Friday that a pair of class-action lawsuits have been filed against the wireless provider. The suits accuse the nation's second-largest carrier of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

T-Mobile Hit With Class Action Suits After Consumer Data Breach

T-Mobile violated California Consumer Privacy Act, plaintiffs allege. Millions of current users had info stolen in breach, telecom giant said. was hit with a pair of class action lawsuits in Washington federal court accusing the telecommunications company of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act. T-Mobile violated the CCPA and acted...
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile data breach and SIM-swap scam: How to protect your identity

Just when you think the massive T-Mobile hack can't get any worse, on Friday the carrier announced that over 50 million people, including current and former customers as well as prepaid customers, were affected by the breach. Information like Social Security numbers, driver's licenses and account PINs were exposed. Here are some steps you can take right now to protect your financial information.
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

JPMorgan Chase Notifies Customers of Data Breach

American banking and financial services company JPMorgan Chase is warning customers in Montana that a technical glitch may have presented their personal data to other customers. The malfunction allowed users of the website chase.com or the Chase Mobile app to view the banking information of other customers whose personal details...
TechnologyPhone Arena

T-Mobile says that 48 million subscribers were victimized in data breach, offers free ID protection

Just a few days ago, we told you that some T-Mobile customers were victimized by a data breach that collected personal information belonging to the carrier's subscribers. This morning, The Wall Street Journal said the information stolen from 47.8 million current and prospective customers included first and last names, birth dates, information from driver's licenses, and Social Security numbers.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile cyberattack: Keep your personal data safe after a breach

T-Mobile continues to investigate a data breach from the past week that compromised the personal information of tens of millions people, and not just active subscribers. The data includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers, and prospective customers who may have been interested in T-Mobile service at one point. And the breach includes customers of Metro by T-Mobile too. That means almost anyone who has given their information to T-Mobile could be affected.
TechnologyABC News

T-Mobile confirms data breach, says it's investigating scope

T-Mobile says it is investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users. The company said Monday that it has confirmed there was unauthorized access to “some T-Mobile data” but was still determining the scope of the breach and who was affected. It also said it was confident that it has closed the entry point used to gain access.
TechnologyThe Verge

T-Mobile confirms it will shut down Sprint’s LTE network next year

As and confirmed to The Verge, T-Mobile has committed to a June 30, 2022 shutdown date for Sprint’s LTE network. It’s an expected move as T-Mobile continues to absorb Sprint’s network and customers into its own base, and comes six months after its contentious planned January 1, 2022 shutdown of Sprint’s 3G CDMA network.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

T-Mobile data breach spills personal data in bulk

This week a T-Mobile data breach appears to have spilled the personal data of millions of user across the USA. This breach involved T-Mobile server data that included an array of personal information for T-Mobile customers of all sorts. Data includes names, social security numbers, drivers license info, IMEI numbers, phone numbers, and physical addresses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy