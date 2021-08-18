T-Mobile Gives an Update on its Cyberattack Investigation
T-Mobile has provided an update to its ongoing cyberattack investigation on its Investors blog, confirming that customer data has been stolen. The stolen data apparently included names, dates of birth, driver’s license information, and even Social Security numbers for about 7.8 million current postpaid customers, as well as over 40 million former or prospective customers who had applied for credit with the company.www.lifewire.com
