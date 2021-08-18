Cancel
Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson out with a back injury after impressing at training camp

By Josh Tolentino
inquirer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles tight end Tyree Jackson made a pair of impressive catches during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Patriots. Both receptions required leaping efforts and resulted in touchdowns. His first occurred in the back of the end zone on a throw from Nick Mullens. Jackson emphatically spiked the ball into the...

Tyree Jackson
Joe Flacco
Before the Seahawks departed for Las Vegas head of Saturday night's preseason bout with the Raiders, head coach Pete Carroll shared some disappointing news. Tight end Colby Parkinson, the team's fourth-round pick out of Stanford in 2020, re-injured the same foot that kept him out for the majority of his rookie season. Though no timetable for return was given by Carroll, a stint on the injured reserve is certainly possible. In that case, Parkinson would be set to miss several regular season games.

