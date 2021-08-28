Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Illumina (ILMN) Slips After Deciding to Close Grail Takeover Without Clearance from FTC or EU, Prompting a Downgrade

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) are down over 4% in pre-open Thursday after the company decided to close the takeover of its $8 billion purchase of Grail despite it still awaits a final response from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the European Union.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Desouza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illumina#Ilmn#Ilmn#Eu#Streetinsider Premium#The European Union#The European Commission#The Eu General Court#Ec#American#Ipo#Ngs#Galleri#Ldt#Fda#Svb Leerink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FTC
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a three-for-one split of the Company's common stock to be effected through an Amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation.
Congress & Courtsinvesting.com

U.S. lawmakers question FTC's efforts to stop Illumina's deal for Grail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Republican lawmakers on Thursday questioned the Federal Trade Commission's efforts to unwind life science company Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN)'s $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail Inc, alleging the regulator was not following a normal path in its work. Members of Congress Jim Jordan and Darrell Issa wrote in...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Reuters

FTC urges judge to unwind $7.1 billion Illumina-Grail merger

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said it seeks to unwind life science company Illumina Inc’s $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail Inc, alleging it would harm innovation and boost prices. FTC senior counsel Susan Musser said in her opening statement at a trial in Washington that cancer...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Illumina-Grail deal heads to FTC trial, as EU weighs penalty

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Illumina Inc are set to defend the life sciences company's $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail Inc at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, as European antitrust regulators assail the company for closing the deal without first securing regulatory approval. D. Michael Chappell, chief administrative law...
Public Healthbioworld.com

FTC attorneys invoke COVID-19 vaccine in case against Illumina/Grail deal

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is hardly alone in its antipathy toward Illumina Inc.'s acquisition of Grail Inc., and FTC attorney Susan Musser said Aug. 24 that Illumina’s dominance of the market for next-generation sequencing (NGS) is perhaps the key aspect of the FTC’s case. Musser invoked the wide number of companies that jumped into the fray to develop a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic as an illustration of the need to maintain competition in the multicancer testing space.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (MEOAU) Prices Upsized 11M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: MEOAU) a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware company and led by Chairman and CEO Shawn D. Rochester, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "MEOAU" beginning August 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "MEOA" and "MEOAW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Hurco (HURC) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.23

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hurco (NASDAQ: HURC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.23, versus $0.32 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.18 million, versus $45.38 million reported last year. For earnings history and...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sphere 3D (ANY) Prices $192.1M Share and Warrant Offering at $8.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase $192.1 million of its common shares and warrants in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The combined purchase price for one common share and one-half warrant to purchase one common share is $8.50. Under the terms of the agreement, Sphere 3D has agreed to sell a total of 22,600,000 common shares and warrants to purchase 11,300,000 common shares. The warrants have an exercise price of $9.50 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance. Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.
StocksStreetInsider.com

CS Disco, Inc (LAW) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.16

CS Disco, Inc (NYSE: LAW) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5 million, versus $0 reported last year. CS Disco, Inc sees FY2021 revenue of $103.5-104.3 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CS Disco, Inc (LAW) click here.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 ZoomInfo Technologies For: Sep 01 Filed by: HSKB Funds, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Pursuant to the terms of the limited liability company agreement for ZoomInfo Holdings LLC ("OpCo"), limited liability company units of OpCo ("OpCo Units") and an equal number of shares of Class B common stock ("Class B Common Stock") of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ("ZoomInfo"), together are exchangeable for shares of Class A common stock of ZoomInfo on a one-for-one basis at the discretion of the holder, subject to exchange rate adjustments for stock splits, stock dividends, and reclassifications. These exchange rights do not expire. Shares of Class B Common Stock have no economic value and have 10 votes per share.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

AstraZeneca and EU reach settlement over delayed Covid-19 vaccine doses

AstraZeneca and the European Commission (EC) have reached a settlement on the supply of 200 million doses of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine, ending a legal dispute initiated by the EU earlier this year over delivery delays and shortages. The agreement will see AstraZeneca deliver 60 million doses of its jab...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Pay $62 Million to Settle SEC Accounting Scheme Charges

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) has agreed to pay $62 million to settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegations that the company had run an expense-management scheme that yielded several annual restatements. SEC also...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Amcor Plc. (AMCR) to Sell

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson downgraded Amcor Plc. (NYSE: AMCR) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $11.50 (from $12.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade shares of AMCR to Sell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy