First Look Photos From Amazon Prime Video’s “Welcome To The Blumhouse” Series

By Ellen J. Wanjiru
blackfilm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the latest installment of Amazon Prime Video’s “Welcome To The Blumhouse,” comes a series of unique, unsettling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. See “Welcome To The Blumhouse” photos below. BINGO HELL and BLACK AS NIGHT will be exclusively released on Prime Video on...

www.blackfilm.com

#Hurricane Katrina#Blumhouse#New Orleans#Amazon Prime Video#Madres#Bingo Hell#Mexican American#Golden Sun Manor
Welcome To The Blumhouse Brings Back-To-Back Double Features To Amazon This October

Blumhouse dropped a (technically) quadruple announcement today, this October we are getting four new Blumhouse movies in the form of two double features. Blumhouse is once again partnering with Amazon to give us Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres and The Manor premiering October 1 and October 8, respectively. The two-night event kicks off with Gigi Saul Guerrero's Bingo Hell and Maritte Lee Go's Black As Night, followed by Ryan Zaragoza's Madres and Axelle Carolyn's The Manor.
