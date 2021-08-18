Cancel
Customers can get vaccinated against both flu and COVID-19 at the same time where they already shop for groceries and household essentials

Walmart is helping Ohio residents stay healthy this flu season by making it easier than ever to get low-cost vaccinations in all Walmart pharmacies through walk-up and community flu shot clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone older than six months receive a flu shot each year. Further, the CDC recommends a COVID-19 vaccination for everyone over 12, especially as cases are on the rise. Walmart pharmacies across the country offer both vaccines, and customers can receive a low-cost flu and free COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, if they choose.

“It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall. Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventative measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy,” Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Health and Wellness said. “It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.”

Walmart’s flu shots are administered by certified pharmacists and healthcare professionals who understand local health needs. In addition to walk-in availability, Walmart offers a variety of initiatives, making it easy to get vaccinated while following COVID-19 safety protocols. These events will make it quick and convenient for customers to get flu shots in stores in Ohio.

Walmart is a center of well-being in the communities it serves and has everything busy families need to live better, healthier, lives this flu season. This includes a team of pharmacists who can answer any medication related questions, COVID-19 tests, prescription and over-the-counter medication, as well as a variety of immunizations, including COVID-19, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more.

Stores also offer low-cost grocery items, ranging from immunity boosting foods, to soup and comfort foods. Walmart customers with a Walmart+ membership can also get free shipping on store purchases and reduced prices on select prescriptions. Finally, Walmart continues to offer everyday low prices on household essentials like cleaning supplies, tissues, thermometers and more, to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

To learn more about the flu shots and wellness resources available at your neighborhood Walmart, please visit www.walmart.com/wellnesshub.

