Run/walk event to benefit Loveland first responders

Participants run along the Little Miami Scenic Trail near Narrow Path Brewing in the Run/Walk for a Reason Series’ June 2021 event.

A run/walk event will take place Friday, Sept. 10 to benefit local first responders.

The event is part of the Run/Walk for a Reason Series organized by Loveland residents Sue Burnett and Chris Owens. The women host quarterly run/walk events along the Little Miami Scenic Trail to raise money for non-profits.

“Our tagline is ‘Get up, get out, get together, and get moving for a great cause!’ And that is what we plan to do at our September event to support first responders on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks,” said Burnett.

Burnett, owner of Monarch Financial Advisors, co-founded the Run/Walk for a Reason Series with Owens, a ReMax Preferred Group Realtor, in December 2019. The women were training for an Ironman Triathlon when they discussed their vision to create an event series to support different causes.

“We wanted to bring together the Loveland community. Each of our events features a non-profit or charity group. We raise awareness for that specific cause, and people can make donations,” explained Burnett.

What makes their run/walk events unique is that there is no entry fee. Participants are welcome — but not required — to make donations.

“We just love to meet people and support great causes,” said Burnett. “If we can directly support the Loveland community through a cause, even better!”

Their first run/walk event in December 2019 supported Toys for Tots. Since then, they have held an event each quarter to support local groups such as LIFE Food Pantry, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, Living Waters Farm, the CARE Center, Loveland HOPE Squad, and the Ben Morrison Memorial Fund.

Upon realizing their September event fell on the weekend of the 9/11 anniversary, Burnett and Owens felt it was important to do something for local first responders. All collected donations will be equally distributed between the Loveland Police Officers Association and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which honors the fallen of 9/11. Additionally, Narrow Path Brewing will donate a portion of profits from the evening’s beer sales.

“We are honored that Ms. Burnett and Ms. Owens wanted to give back to local first responders,” said Chief Sean Rahe of the Loveland Police Department. “This is a chance for our department to engage with our community and to reflect upon those who gave all on Sept. 11, 2001.”

In addition, LPD will take part in the run/walk event as part of Connecting Ohio Communities, a statewide program that encourages collaboration between law enforcement and the communities served. Law enforcement agencies across Ohio are hosting various activities Sept. 1-Oct. 2, 2021, and sharing on social media with the #ConnectOhio hashtag.

Details for the Run/Walk for a Reason event on Sept. 10 are as follows:

· The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Nisbet Park in Downtown Loveland.

· There is no need to pre-register.

· Participants will set their own pace and follow the Little Miami Scenic Trail toward Maineville for the distance they prefer – a half mile, mile or full 5K (3.1 miles). The distances will be marked with chalk along the trail.

· At 7:30 p.m., raffle prizes and fun will begin at Nisbet Park. LPD Officer Kyle Bibelhausen will be on site for a meet-and-greet with K9 Officer Mack. Also, the Loveland-Symmes Fire Dept. will offer a touch-a-truck experience for kids with a fire truck parked nearby.

· Children and strollers are welcome. Pets are also welcome.

· Nectar Springs will be offering non-alcoholic drinks for participants.

· Drink coupons for Narrow Path Brewing will be provided to participants (must be age 21 or older).

· The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information about the Run/Walk for a Reason Series and the September event to support Loveland first responders, please visit https://www.facebook.com/RunWalk-For-A-Reason-107015440906916.