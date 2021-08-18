Cancel
Creators
OCA: Latest survey reveals parents are satisfied with the online curriculum and alternative learning environment

By Submitted by the Ohio Connections Academy.
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 8 days ago

As a new academic year approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious concern for parents, Ohio Connections Academy (OCA) received very high marks and is considered a high-quality academic option according to the newly released 2020-2021 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with the full-time online public school.

While many of the parents surveyed said COVID-19 was a concern when considering their child’s education plans for the coming school year, 90 percent said they would recommend Ohio Connections Academy to parents whose children are not enrolled in the program. Ninety-three percent of the parents also agree their children are satisfied with the program and 92 percent agree the technology tools the online school uses to improve their child’s learning experience.

Ninety-two percent of the parents agreed that their children are making good progress at Ohio Connections Academy and 87 percent agreed that the curriculum is high quality. In addition, 90 percent of the parents agree the teachers improve the learning experience and 88 percent of parents are satisfied with the variety of learning activities the school offers.

“In a year when we all experienced uncertainty, it is gratifying to learn that our school provided a learning environment that parents and students believe is safe and one in which they can progress academically,” said Ohio Connections Academy superintendent Marie Hanna. “This annual survey is one of the important tools we use to evaluate our online program and the results help us to determine where enhancements are necessary going forward.”

Enrollment for Ohio Connections Academy for the 2021-20222 school year is limited. Families who are interested in learning if full-time online school is the right fit for their child are encouraged to attend an online information session to speak to staff members to understand how the online classroom works and how teachers engage and support the students. A complete schedule of events as well as more information about Ohio Connections Academy is available at www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling 1-(800) 382-6010.

Survey methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2021 survey was conducted from January 19 to February 26, 2021 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online. A WebMail invitation was sent to each parent, and one response per household was submitted.

About Ohio Connections Academy

Ohio Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Every day, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800–382–6010 or visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com.

Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

