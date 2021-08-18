Cancel
Mental Health

Mercy Health and the American Heart Association present a community conversation on mental wellbeing and heart health on Sept. 9.

Submitted by Mercy.
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 7 days ago
Pictured is Nichole Hall.

Behavioral health experts with Mercy Health will join with the American Heart Association to present a free Community Conversation on Mental Wellbeing and Heart Health.

The virtual Community Conversation runs from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on September 9.

Dr. Angelica Hardee, vice president of health strategies for the American Heart Association, will open the discussion by focusing on the connection between mental wellbeing and heart health. She will share details about the American Heart Association’s Healthy Living pillar and how mental health fits into its work.

Nichole Hall, MS, ATR-BC, social services supervisor with Mercy Health Behavioral Health will present tips for improving your mental wellbeing. Nichole has a background in art therapy and is excited to share its proven benefits. She will also discuss other methods to help your overall health.

Melissa Jensen, PhD, a clinical psychologist with Mercy Health, will share why it’s important to prioritize mental health as much as physical health. She will have tips on how to talk to your physician and combat the stigma associated with mental illness.

To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3xnzKmU.

