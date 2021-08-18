Bethel-Tate Middle School is ready for a new school year

Bethel-Tate Middle School (BTMS) is ready to start off an amazing school year for 2021-2022. On August 11, 2021, BTMS welcomed our new sixth-graders for 6 th grade training camp moving to the middle school is a significant transition. At BTMS, we want our students to feel comfortable and excited about being in middle school. During camp, our sixth graders: went on tour of the building, met with teachers, worked with their lockers, ate lunch, went through their daily schedule of classes, and discussed how to follow the “Tiger Way “at BTMS. Following the “Tiger Way” is the PBIS (positive behavior intervention supports) support system at BTMS. BTMS implemented and won national and state awards. This program emphasizes creating relationships and positive behavior supports in and outside the classroom and building. Our school counselor, Mrs. Reynolds created the camp two years ago. Mrs. Reynolds, school counselor stated, “The camp creates positive relationships with students and staff and to help with the transition of students into the middle school. BTMS is dedicated to creating positive relationships with students. We want all of our students to feel welcome.”