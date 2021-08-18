Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

HOMEARAMA 2021 dedication to feature Marty Brennaman

By Submitted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati.
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 8 days ago
Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman will be the featured guest at the 58th HOMEARAMA® dedication at Anderson Township’s Parkside Estates, Thursday, September 16, 10 am, reports the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati (HBA). No registration is required for attendance.

Brennaman, a long-time resident of Anderson Township, was the legendary radio broadcaster for the Cincinnati Reds for 45 years, retiring from the position in 2019.

Builders participating in the 2021 show include Sterling Homes, Wieland Builders, Redknot Homes (2), and Zicka Homes. Four of the five-show homes have been presold and are priced over $1.3 million.

Developed by Coldstream Area Development Co., LLC/Zicka Homes Inc, Parkside Estates includes 48 homesites in a wooded hamlet that promises beauty and tranquillity to homeowners. It’s conveniently located off I-275 East, making it easily accessible to downtown Cincinnati and tri-state suburbs. In addition, the community is located in the prestigious Forest Hills School District. It’s also close to the Coldstream Country Club, Coney Island, and the Eastgate Mall.

The dedication ceremony is open to the public. However, show homes will not be open to the public until September 18 at noon. HOMEARAMA® runs from Sept.18 – October 3. Visit www.CincyHomearama.com for directions to the site, tickets, special events, and showtimes.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati, established in 1934, represents residential construction interests in Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Hamilton, Ross, and Warren counties in southwest Ohio.

