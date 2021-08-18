Cancel
U.S. Politics

PNWER Passes Resolution calling for U.S. – Canada Commission

By Peter Christian
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 5 days ago
The Pacific Northwest Economic Region (PNWER) passed a resolution at their summit in Big Sky Montana this week calling for Congress to create U.S. – Canada Commission to strengthen economic ties over the next 20 years. KGVO spoke with PNWER Executive Director Mike Morrison about the resolution and the gathering...

klyq.com

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

