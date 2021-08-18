Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona county seeks reimbursement for new voting machines

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county is demanding the state Senate pay $2.8 million to cover the costs of replacing vote-counting machines that the state’s top election official says can't be used again because of their handling during the Senate Republicans’ 2020 election review. Maricopa County’s GOP-controlled Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to seek reimbursement for machines that Senate Republicans gave to contractors led by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the machines were compromised because they were given to people not certified to handle them. She said she'd move to decertify them if the county didn’t replace them. Senate President Karen Fann says the machines were not broken or tampered with.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Reimbursement#Senate Republicans#State Senate#Ap#Gop#Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS News

Arizona election audit report to be handed over to Republican state lawmakers

Republicans in the Arizona state Senate will receive the report from the firm that conducted an audit of Maricopa County's 2020 election results. Christina Ruffini spoke with Tucson Weekly Executive Editor Jim Nintzel about why we won't know what's in the report right away and why election officials and experts alike say the findings, regardless of what they are, won't be credible.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

County Commissioners to award $2.7 Million to purchase Dominion voting machines from large political donor

TOMS RIVER, NJ – At the August 18th, 2021 meeting of the Ocean County Commissioners, the all Republic Board of Ocean County Commissioners voted to award Dominion Voting Systems a $2,750,000 contract for new voting machines, ignoring the recommendation of the Board of Election. The Commissioners have received over $100,000 in campaign donations from a representative of Dominion.
Pennsylvania StateJanesville Gazette

Top Pennsylvania GOP lawmaker says hearings will begin this week to start ‘forensic investigation’ of 2020 election

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) said he’s spoken with former President Donald Trump about the effort. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) said the state Senate would begin hearings this week. Lawmakers could use their subpoena power to obtain election materials, he said in an interview with a pro-Trump radio personality.
Wichita County, TXtexomashomepage.com

New voting technology coming to Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County will be getting some new voting technology soon. The county will have to spend about one million dollars to do so. A new senate bill signed into law requires counties to have a paper trail for their voting machines. Wichita County has been on an all electronic system since 2005.
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

City of Phoenix Sues Arizona over New Laws on Police Review Boards and Broadening Attorney General’s Investigative Powers

The City of Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the State of Arizona on Tuesday, contending that new legislation regulating police review boards and expanding the attorney general’s powers of investigation violates the state constitution. HB 2893 requires that the members of police misconduct boards be partially composed of police officers,...
Atlantic County, NJAtlantic City Press

Atlantic County to spend $2 million on early voting machines

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved two resolutions to spend about $2 million on new equipment for early voting, as requested by county Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon. Bugdon’s office oversees all voting machines for the county, and handles voter registration and other services. One...
Phoenix, AZkawc.org

Arizona Free Enterprise Club Backs New Voting Requirements

PHOENIX -- An organization that is trying to block a public vote on the tax cuts approved by Republican lawmakers now is funding an initiative to impose new restrictions on voters before they can cast a ballot. The proposal by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club would add a requirement that...
Warren County, MSVicksburg Post

Warren County Supervisors approve purchase of new voting machines

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved Monday the purchase of new voting machines provided by VotingWorks, a non-partisan non-profit organization that builds open-source voting technology. The county received proposals and bids from all three voting system vendors in Mississippi: Election Systems & Software, Hart InterCivic and VotingWorks. VotingWorks provided...
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Lawsuit aims to block two new Arizona voting laws

PHOENIX — A coalition of groups is challenging two new laws approved earlier this year – by the Republican-controlled legislature — that they claim will impact the ability of people to vote. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court here, seeks to void a statute that says people can be...
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

Pennsylvania county asks senator to stop seeking vote audit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican-majority county board in rural northern Pennsylvania is accusing a state senator of creating “unnecessary chaos” in pushing for a detailed review of how the county collected and counted votes in former President Donald Trump’s reelection defeat last year. The three Tioga County commissioners all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy