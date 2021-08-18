Big 12 Teams Must Forfeit Games They’re Unable to Play Due to COVID
The Big 12 won’t be rescheduling games for teams who are unable to play due to COVID-19 cases this season. The conference announced its updated forfeiture policy on Tuesday (August 17), according to Sports Illustrated. The policy states that if a conference game is cancelled because there aren’t enough players to participate, whether it’s due to positive COVID-19 cases or any other reason, the team will automatically forfeit the game.klaw.com
Comments / 0