Big 12 Teams Must Forfeit Games They’re Unable to Play Due to COVID

LOS ANGELES — USC wrapped up its last of two full scrimmages of fall camp on Saturday, with some answers about the Trojans’ depth chart coming into clearer focus. The competition that’s come under the most intense scrutiny this camp has been at the two offensive tackle spots. But throughout this past week, it’s appeared that USC has been settling on those spots. Saturday’s scrimmage provided further confirmation, with redshirt freshmen Courtland Ford and Jonah Monheim getting the majority of first-team reps at left and right tackle, respectively.