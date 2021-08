Fischer was shot while taking care of Gaga's dogs earlier this year. Six month after he was shot during a dognapping incident, Lady Gaga's dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, has launched a GoFundMe to help him purchase a new van for his healing cross-country trip. Fischer revealed that the effort, which he launched on Monday (Aug. 16), came together over the weekend when he said goodbye to the "quasi-reliable" 1991 Ford Falcon rental sedan that he drove across the U.S. for two months.