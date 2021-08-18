Cancel
Pearland, TX

Pearland Police Department s Upcoming Mobile Blood Drive

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pearland Police Department, in partnership with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, will be hosting a Blood Drive on Friday, August 20, 2021 in the Municipal Courts parking lot, located at 2555 Cullen Parkway, from 10:00am to 2:30pm. Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will have a Donor Coach on location. If you would like to donate blood, please schedule your appointment by clicking the link below or Scan QR code in picture.

