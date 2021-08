Former St. Francis de Sales basketball standout Jackie Harris and former Cardinal Stritch standout Joey Holifield have both transferred to Lourdes University to play for head coach Dennis Hopson.Both players started their collegiate careers at Oakland University out of high school. Harris transferred to Wayne State for the 2020-21 season while Holifield entered the transfer portal from Oakland this spring.Harris played seven games for Wayne State last season before opting out due to the coronavirus pandemic.As a freshman at Oakland, Harris averaged 7.4 minutes per game and scored 1.4 points and grabbed 0.7 rebounds per contest.As a freshman at Oakland, Holifield played in seven games off the bench, averaging 1.7 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.3 steals per game.Harris and Holifield earned spots on the All-Blade teams in high school and Holifield was the All-Blade player of the year in 2020. Harris was second-team All-Ohio as a junior and third-team All-Ohio as a senior, while Holifield was first-team All-Ohio in Division III as a senior.