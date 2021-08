Chavez (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in one inning to earn the win Sunday against the Nationals. Chavez wasn't particularly sharp in Sunday's outing, as he allowed the Nationals to bring the game within one run in the bottom of the fifth inning. However, he nabbed his third win of 2021 since Atlanta's bullpen tossed four scoreless frames after the right-hander left the game. Chavez has now allowed runs in three of his last four relief appearances, and he's recorded a 12.27 ERA and 3.00 WHIP in 3.2 innings across that span.