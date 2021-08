Olympic gold medalist Henrik Lundqvist of Are, Sweden, one of the National Hockey League’s top goaltenders over the last two decades has retired at the age of 39 according to the Associated Press. Lundqvist played 15 seasons with the New York Rangers from 2005 to 2020. He then signed as a free agent with the Washington Capitals on October 9, 2020, but did not play in the American nation’s capital because of a heart condition where he needed open-heart surgery.