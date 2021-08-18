'A never-attempted-before record' - Behind the Campaign, Carex high-five skydive

By accident mostly. I was a Gen X teen with a love of beautifully designed magazines, so my first job was as an editorial designer. Unsurprisingly, it was not like working for The Face or i-D, so I gave up quickly and went to pay my dues doing wine labels and logos for a few years. Then I had a friend who started working in an ad agency and when I saw what he was doing I got hooked. I quit the wine labels and became an art director, ending up at TBWA in Cape Town doing work for clients like South African Rugby and Pfizer, before moving to the UK in 2006. After freelancing I ended up at 23red, which had such a lovely culture that I just stayed: first as an art director, then deputy creative director and then finally as creative director.