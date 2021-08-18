'A never-attempted-before record' - Behind the Campaign, Carex high-five skydive
To celebrate England’s ‘Freedom Day’ and the return of much-missed hugs, handshakes and high fives, we teamed Carex – the hand sanitiser brand - with a pair of expert skydivers who ‘high fived to freedom’ on a free fall skydive, breaking a new Guinness World Record in the process. The stunt was created to draw attention to the role Carex plays in protecting the public as they get out and about again.www.prweek.com
Comments / 0