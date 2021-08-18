Cancel
'A never-attempted-before record' - Behind the Campaign, Carex high-five skydive

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate England’s ‘Freedom Day’ and the return of much-missed hugs, handshakes and high fives, we teamed Carex – the hand sanitiser brand - with a pair of expert skydivers who ‘high fived to freedom’ on a free fall skydive, breaking a new Guinness World Record in the process. The stunt was created to draw attention to the role Carex plays in protecting the public as they get out and about again.

#Carex#Skydivers#Guinness World Record#Brits#Gwr#Daily Mail#Influencers
