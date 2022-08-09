ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

By Brianna Crane
 3 days ago
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun.

Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte.

Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill

About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination for apple picking. After you fill your basket, reward yourself with a well-earned flight of hard cider and apple donuts.

  • Details: The farm opens on August 18 for to-go purchases and The Cider Bar opens August 19. U-pick season starts early September (reservations only).
  • Location: 1860 Black Highway (York, SC)

Apple Hill Orchard

This orchard also includes a cider mill, a country store, educational tours, group tours and a bakery. Stock up on cider and sweets (including apple cider donuts) before you leave.

  • Details: The bakery opens August 12 and U-pick opens August 13. You have to reserve a pass for picking here .
  • Location: 2075 Pleasant Hill Ave. (Morganton, NC)

Blueberry Thrill Farm

This year they have eight varieties of apples and plan to open by early September for the apple-picking season.

  • Details: They’re open Wednesdays and Saturday 7am-noon. You can find updates on availability here .
  • Location: 6938 Eaglesfield Rd. (Gibsonville, NC)

Millstone Creek Orchards

On Saturdays, a $19.95 ticket gets you access to the orchard, a bag of U-pick apples, apple and cider tastings, a hayride and a four-ounce apple cider slushie.

  • Details: The Saturday Apple Pickin’ Adventure deal starts September 3. You can reserve a spot here . There’s also a Sunday option with pre-picked apples.
  • Location: 506 Parks Crossroads Church Rd. (Ramseur, NC)

Sky Top Orchard

Sky Top is a gorgeous mountain-top orchard where you can pick some apples, bring a picnic, meet farm animals and relax with your friends and family. They have apple cider donuts and tons of apple-related goods you can purchase and take home — like apple butter, jams, fudge and cider.

  • Details: The U-pick season has begun and you check out which varieties are available here .
  • Location: 3403 Greenville Highway (Flat Rock, NC)

Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard

Make a day of apple picking, hayrides, a corn maze and more — all with beautiful mountain views. You can find a full breakdown of all the varieties (and possible uses) here .

  • Details: The U-pick season starts in mi-August. Check here for full details.
  • Location: 170 Stepp Orchard Dr. (Hendersonville, NC)
Photo courtesy of Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard.

The Orchard at Altapass

They have an entire trail map for you to use if you want to bring a little more adventure to your day of apple picking. They also have live music and other events.

  • Details: They’re open for U-pick 10am-4pm Wednesday-Sunday.
  • Location: 1025 Orchard Rd. (Spruce Pine, NC)

Editor’s note: This list was updated as of Aug. 8, 2022 with the new season’s dates/times.

The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

