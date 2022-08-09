7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun.

Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte.

About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination for apple picking. After you fill your basket, reward yourself with a well-earned flight of hard cider and apple donuts.

The farm opens on August 18 for to-go purchases and The Cider Bar opens August 19. U-pick season starts early September (reservations only). Location: 1860 Black Highway (York, SC)

This orchard also includes a cider mill, a country store, educational tours, group tours and a bakery. Stock up on cider and sweets (including apple cider donuts) before you leave.

The bakery opens August 12 and U-pick opens August 13. You have to reserve a pass for picking here . Location: 2075 Pleasant Hill Ave. (Morganton, NC)

This year they have eight varieties of apples and plan to open by early September for the apple-picking season.

They’re open Wednesdays and Saturday 7am-noon. You can find updates on availability here . Location: 6938 Eaglesfield Rd. (Gibsonville, NC)

On Saturdays, a $19.95 ticket gets you access to the orchard, a bag of U-pick apples, apple and cider tastings, a hayride and a four-ounce apple cider slushie.

The Saturday Apple Pickin’ Adventure deal starts September 3. You can reserve a spot here . There’s also a Sunday option with pre-picked apples. Location: 506 Parks Crossroads Church Rd. (Ramseur, NC)

Sky Top is a gorgeous mountain-top orchard where you can pick some apples, bring a picnic, meet farm animals and relax with your friends and family. They have apple cider donuts and tons of apple-related goods you can purchase and take home — like apple butter, jams, fudge and cider.

The U-pick season has begun and you check out which varieties are available here . Location: 3403 Greenville Highway (Flat Rock, NC)

Make a day of apple picking, hayrides, a corn maze and more — all with beautiful mountain views. You can find a full breakdown of all the varieties (and possible uses) here .

The U-pick season starts in mi-August. Check here for full details. Location: 170 Stepp Orchard Dr. (Hendersonville, NC)

They have an entire trail map for you to use if you want to bring a little more adventure to your day of apple picking. They also have live music and other events.

They’re open for U-pick 10am-4pm Wednesday-Sunday. Location: 1025 Orchard Rd. (Spruce Pine, NC)

Editor’s note: This list was updated as of Aug. 8, 2022 with the new season’s dates/times.

