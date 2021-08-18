Week 0 Matchups

High school football in the Upstate of South Carolina brings rich tradition, much anticipation, and in 2021, it is bringing back the uncertainty of the week to week matchups that we faced in 2020. With Covid cases still on the rise, we are seeing schools all across the state cancel games in the first week of the regular season. However, football is back and there are still several games taking place this Friday night. Let's take a look at this week's games in our coverage area.