Arvest Bank

mix93.com
 5 days ago

Arvest Bank is now hiring Teller and Financial Sales Representatives and offering a $500 sign-on bonus for those hired by August 27!. Ideal candidates should have strong customer service and sales skills or other financial service experience. Applicants who are bilingual in English and Spanish are preferred. Arvest Bank offers...

www.mix93.com

Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Rothrock completes banking program

Special to the News-Ledger Jonathan Rothrock, vice president of commercial lending at Home State Bank, has completed coursework at the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado’s school of banking program. He was among 141 graduates of the class of 2021 honored in a ceremony on July 29, in Boulder, Colo. Students graduate from […]
mix93.com

Bank on Reading

It’s our mission to put books into the hands of our local students, that is why we have teamed up with Equity Bank with to help local schools with bank on reading!. Visit your local Equity Bank, now through September 30th to open a new checking account with a minimum $100 opening balance, once done- Equity Bank will make a $25 dollar donation to a local school or classroom.
Corning Evening Times

Arvest Wealth makes promotion

Arvest Wealth recently promoted Tianna Piland to client adviser. Piland joined Arvest Bank in 2006 and has served in various roles. Most recently, she served as a client adviser assistant and worked with Clint Morris to oversee investment efforts for five branches in the North Central Arkansas region. In her...
Personal Financempamag.com

Gateway First Bank names president of mortgage banking

Gateway First Bank has appointed industry veteran Steven Plaisance as president of mortgage banking. The executive has served as interim president since February, during the regulatory approval process. Gateway said that Plaisance played a crucial role in growing the company’s mortgage banking division. “We are thrilled to have Steven on...
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – Centric Bank

Centric Bank, a community bank with both a financial center and loan production office in Devon, specializes in offering personalized advice to help clients improve cash flow for their businesses, secure financing for specific purchases, or simply enjoy peace of mind. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Centric Bank is routinely ranked among the fastest-growing companies in central Pennsylvania and as one of the best places to work in the state.
thepaypers.com

JS Bank partners NayaPay

JS Bank and NayaPay have signed an agreement to collaborate on improving digital payments in Pakistan. JS Bank and NayaPay’s mutual customers can link their JS Bank account or JCash wallet to their NayaPay wallet for money transfers between accounts and for merchants to offload funds to their designated JS Bank account.
Jonesboro Sun

Arvest promotes Hensley

JONESBORO — Arvest Bank has promoted Paula Hensley to business banking specialist, according to Kevin Hufstedler, community bank president for Arvest in Northeast Arkansas. In her new role, Hensley will build and maintain relationships with the area’s small business customers. Her responsibilities will include recommending appropriate business and personal financial solutions and facilitating lending needs.
thefinanser.com

Banking on the game

This is a guest post by Matthias Kroener, a Bavarian who created Fidor Bank and then disappeared into the depths of gaming. The difference between gaming and gamification in banking. Back in 1994, when I founded Direkt Anlage Bank (the first European discount broker) with a number of colleagues, it...
Burton, TXkwhi.com

CITIZENS STATE BANK TO ACQUIRE BURTON STATE BANK

Citizens State Bank and Burton State Bank have entered into a merger agreement. According to a press release issued this (Monday) morning, Citizens State Bank will acquire Burton State Bank after the Boards of Directors of both entities signed the merger agreement last week. The two banks expect the transaction...
springscareers.com

Banking Advisor III

At PNC, our people are our greatest differentiator and competitive advantage in the markets we serve. We are all united in delivering the best experience for our customers. We work together each day to foster an inclusive workplace culture where all of our employees feel respected, valued and have an opportunity to contribute to the company’s success. As a Banking Advisor III within PNC's Private Bank organization, you will be based in Colorado Springs or Greenwood Colorado.
hngn.com

$1,400 Stimulus Check: Here's How To Qualify for the Payment

President Joe Biden signed a huge economic assistance package into law that included a $1,400 stimulus check for over 100 million families, but some taxpayers may be eligible for payment when they submit their 2021 tax returns next year. Who Will Get the $1,400 Stimulus Check?. In a recently published...
digitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Four Detailed Summary

Stimulus Check four has been speculated for a long time. The earlier checks have provided a great sense of relief to the mass. However, the current situation in America has led the people to push for another check. The covid cases in the country have seen an alarming rise. This has led to the fear of yet another shutdown. The people are very much keen on receiving more payments from the government. The common people are looking up to the government to have their support. So what are the odds for a fourth stimulus check possibility? Let us try and find the answer below.
thepaypers.com

Open Banking Initiative Canada partners with Open Banking Expo

Open Banking Initiative Canada (OBIC) has partnered with Open Banking Expo to boost the growth of the Open Banking and Open Finance across Canada. OBIC is a not-for-profit advocacy organisation gathering great minds in finance, technology, and regulation, to advance Open Banking as an innovative and inclusive force for good. Open Banking Expo is a global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across the financial services sector.
Real Estatempamag.com

Recruiting in a competitive market

There is an intensely competitive market in the mortgage industry right now and Arc Home has experienced tremendous growth. We are competing with every other mortgage company, including larger mortgage companies that have the potential for more outreach. We are still new in the market, but we are a strong competitor.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Digital Lending Platform Market

The report “Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solution (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, and Others) and Services (Design and Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, and P2P Lenders), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global digital lending platform market is projected to grow from US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 32.8 billion by 2029. Global digital lending platform market is driven by rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries across the globe. In addition, rising internet penetration and growing number of smart phone users, coupled with increasing adoption of digital platform across various industries are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards digitization for developing countries, coupled with approach towards streamline payment method and promote paper less transaction within short period of time are major factors propelling growth of the global market. Moreover, growing adoption of digital platform from financial institution in order to promote the customer experience related to payment methods is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing investment by major players for data security and privacy, coupled with string government regulation related to cyber security are factors accounted to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for key players working in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic alliances among regional and international players are other factors expected to further support growth of the target market.
Technologytimebusinessnews.com

10 benefits Of Adding Contactless Payments To Your Business

Technology has moved to the point where today’s businesses can accept contactless payments by simply wave or tap their electronic devices or contactless cards near point-of-sale (POS) terminals to get payments. It’s trending as a safe and easy way to pay for goods and services. Contactless payments can be really very beneficial for one’s society and currently, card terminals are also coming as default with contactless functionality.
New York City, NYLas Vegas Herald

SEDA Experts expands its SPAC and Investment Banking expert witness practice

New York, NY, August 23, 2021 -SEDA Experts LLC, a consulting firm providing leading financial expert witness services, announced today that Mitchell Gordon joined the firm's investment banking leaders group as an expert witness. "Mitch's extensive experience in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) as President and CFO, and his expertise...
whatsupmag.com

Matt Nader

Matt Nader manages the First Home Mortgage office in Annapolis, MD and thoroughly enjoys originating loans and working directly with customers. With over 16 years of experience, Matt has helped over 3,000 families with their home financing and closed over 1.4 billion in volume. His business is comprised of 4 values; Customer Service, Integrity, Transparency, and Market Knowledge. Matt takes a different approach to mortgage originations; he really takes the time needed to dive into the client’s financials to help them structure the financing of their new home.
RetailNew Haven Register

3 Tips for Optimizing Your Ecommerce Marketing Strategy

Ecommerce has been growing steadily for the past few years, gradually displacing traditional retail sales and becoming the default way that most people (especially the younger generations) purchase items. That is until late 2019, when lockdowns around the world forced most people indoors and made physical retail a rarity. The...
Credits & Loanstimebusinessnews.com

Digital International Bank Is Not Your Typical Digital Bank

I heard of Digital International Bank or saw one of their advertisements but don’t know if it’s a good bank to sign-up with? This article will discuss all the facts about this bank, and its features, so continue reading this article for more information about DIB. What Is DIB?. Digital...

