Camp Comfortably at These Superb Sites

The Appalachian Trail (AT) is one of the most well-known hiking trails in the US. According to Appalachian Trail Conservancy, about three thousand people try hiking the trail per year. However, each of their goals may be distinctly different from one another's. Hiking the AT requires a bit of consideration before you get started and a boatload of mindfulness afterward. With the number of people that you'll meet there, you might think it's not a wilderness getaway. The amount of people you encounter depends on whether you're going northbound (nobo) or southbound (sobo) and what time of the year you start your hike. If you're preparing to hit the AT, there are a few things you should figure out before you even get started.