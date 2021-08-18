Cancel
Recipes

Hatch Chiles Rellenos

By Paige Grandjean
Food & Wine
Food & Wine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing tongs and working in batches, char chiles over the open flame of a gas burner on high, turning occasionally, until blistered and blackened all over, 6 to 10 minutes. Alternatively, char chiles, uncovered, on a very hot gas grill, turning often, 6 to 10 minutes, or broil with oven rack 6 inches from heat, turning occasionally, 8 to 14 minutes. Immediately transfer chiles to a large heatproof bowl, and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let steam until charred skin loosens from flesh, about 15 minutes.

www.foodandwine.com

Food & Wine

Food & Wine

