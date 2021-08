New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 1,281 new COVID-19 cases. However, 331 of those cases, DOH says, were “historical,” meaning they came from specimens collected more than 14 days ago and “should not be considered as reflecting the current levels of community transmission.” The delayed cases, from Lea County, were “the result of one late-reporting facility,” and date back over the course of at least six months. Overall, Lea County had 612 new cases (281 of which are considered recent) followed by Bernalillo County with 136 and Chaves County with 94. Santa Fe County had 33 new cases. Subtracting the older Lea County cases, yesterday’s total case count represents a 33% increase from the day prior. The total number of cases now stands at 217,773; DOH has designated 198,143 of those cases as recovered.