Joe Schwartz is entering his first year with the LSU Women’s Basketball program where he will serve as the assistant director for basketball operations. In his role with the Tigers, Schwartz will create graphic design content related to recruiting efforts. In addition, he will organize the Dream Team, the practice squad that will assist the LSU Women’s Basketball team in preparing for competition. He will also assist in all on-campus recruiting matters, video coordination, basketball camps and he will help track stats and analytics.