Basketball

Joe Schwartz

LSUSports.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Schwartz is entering his first year with the LSU Women’s Basketball program where he will serve as the assistant director for basketball operations. In his role with the Tigers, Schwartz will create graphic design content related to recruiting efforts. In addition, he will organize the Dream Team, the practice squad that will assist the LSU Women’s Basketball team in preparing for competition. He will also assist in all on-campus recruiting matters, video coordination, basketball camps and he will help track stats and analytics.

BasketballLSUSports.net

Kaylin Rice

Kaylin Rice is in her first season with the LSU Women’s Basketball program as an assistant coach after following Head Coach Kim Mulkey from Baylor to LSU. On the court, she will be responsible for coaching the guards and she will handle scouting of opponents. Rice will also work heavily in LSU’s recruiting efforts.
BasketballLSUSports.net

Johnny Derrick

Johnny Derrick begins his first season as a member of the LSU Women’s Basketball Staff, continuing his previous role at Baylor as Assistant Athletic Director for Women’s Basketball Operations. He has been a member of Coach Kim Mulkey’s staff since 2000, serving as an assistant coach for the first seven seasons. During those 21 years, he was part of a staff that won three National Championships and 23 Big 12 Championships.
Baton Rouge, LALSUSports.net

Mulkey Announces LSU Women’s Basketball Staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey announced on Wednesday that she has finalized her staff ahead of her first season leading the Tigers. Mulkey, the fastest head coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins (needing only 700 games), was announced as LSU’s eighth head women’s basketball coach in April. Since her hiring, Coach Mulkey has stressed the importance of having a strong support staff around her and that is now in place.
BasketballLSUSports.net

Daphne Mitchell

Daphne Mitchell is entering her first year as an assistant coach for LSU Women’s Basketball after working for head coach Kim Mulkey at Baylor. Mitchell will coach the post players, assist in scouting opponents and will work closely in LSU’s recruiting efforts. Mitchell worked under Coach Mulkey for six seasons...
College SportsLSUSports.net

Alyssa Leal

Alyssa Leal enters her third season with Athletic Communications. She earned a Graduate Assistantship to help lead social media efforts at LSU after serving as a student intern for two years. For two seasons (2019-2021), Leal has been the secondary contact for the Women’s Basketball team and ran all social...
BasketballLSUSports.net

Jordin Westbrook

Jordin Westbrook is in her first season on staff with the LSU Women’s Basketball team. She will serve as Assistant Director for LSU Women’s Basketball. Westbrook’s experience with Coach Kim Mulkey dates back to her time as a student at Baylor where she earned two degrees; her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts and a Master’s of Education in Sports Management. While she was going to school, Westbrook served as a team manager for the Baylor Women’s Basketball program from 2009-2013.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Five-star recruit Taylor Bowen, a UConn target, says there’s a lot to like about the Huskies at Splashday All-Star game

Taylor Bowen’s head cocked back, his eyes lit up and a high-pitched squeal left his mouth when asked to describe Alex Karaban’s game. “Ooo-wee,” Bowen, a five-star prospect from Vermont said Saturday at the inaugural Splashday All-Star game at the XL Center in Hartford. “Alex is different, man. Alex is different. I think Alex is one of the most underrated guys in the country. He gets it done in every way, shape and form ... Alex is a dog, Alex is a winner.”
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Anthony Schwartz: Returns to practice

Schwartz (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Having already missed the majority of training camp, Schwartz will likely be eased back into the mix as he bounces back from a hamstring injury. It's not clear if the rookie will make his preseason debut Sunday against the Giants.
Nebraska StatePosted by
247Sports

Nebraska DL commit Hayden Schwartz ready for senior season

Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School three-star defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz gave a verbal commitment to Nebraska roughly a month ago picking the Cornhuskers over Michigan and Missouri. He couldn't be happier with his decision. "I have shut everything down," Schwartz told 247Sports at the Baker's Sports Media Day inside TIAA...
College SportsLSUSports.net

Justice Williams Joins LSU Basketball For 2021-22 Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade and LSU Athletics announced Friday that Justice Williams has reclassified to the 2021 recruiting cycle and signed SEC and institutional paperwork allowing him to attend school when the semester starts on Monday and begin workouts for the 2021-22 season. The four-star...
SportsLSUSports.net

Ashleigh Maerke

Ashleigh Maerke (pronounced mur-key) enters her third season with Athletic Communications. Maerke is the secondary contact for the baseball team and both men’s and women’s golf. Maerke earned a Graduate Assistantship to lead the social media efforts for baseball, men’s and women’s golf after serving as a student intern for...
BaseballLSUSports.net

Nordgren Named Director of Operations

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tyler Nordgren has been named director of operations for the LSU baseball program, coach Jay Johnson announced Wednesday. Nordgren most recently worked on Johnson’s staff at Arizona, serving as director of operations for the 2021 season as the Wildcats won the Pac-12 title and advanced to the College World Series.
BasketballPosted by
ClutchPoints

5-star Tyler Smith signs with Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite has landed another top prospect. This time it’s one of the country’s top power forwards in Tyler Smith. Smith is a 6-foot-9, 195-pound big man who finished his sophomore campaign at Bush High School in Houston. The lefty is a consensus top-20 prospect in the 2023 class, with ESPN even ranking him in the top 10 at No. 8.
NFLallfans.co

Is Anthony Schwartz too fast for his own good?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz returned to practice with his teammates during individual drills on Tuesday before joining the full workout on Wednesday. The former Auburn standout had missed two weeks of training camp work because of a hamstring injury, and he’d also missed some time during Cleveland’s offseason program.
Educationminnesotasportsfan.com

Ben Johnson Lands Hometown Commitment from Top-100 National Talent

After stumbling out of the open transfer portal + pandemic-ridden gates, Minnesota Gophers men’s head basketball coach, Ben Johnson, has begun to find his footing on the local high school recruiting trail. Moments ago, he reeled in his biggest hometown commitment yet, in 2022 Park Senior stretch-wing, Pharrel Payne. The...
Basketballnileswestnews.org

Niles West Alumni Takes Home Gold Medal

Niles West has many incredible alumni, and now one of our own has brought home the gold. Jewell Loyd is a name we should all know. Loyd was a four-year starter on the varsity girls basketball team where she had been a McDonalds, MaxPreps, WBCA, and Parade Magazine All-American in 2012. She is currently a member of the WNBA Seattle Storm and now an Olympian with a gold medal.
College SportsLSUSports.net

Amelia Thibodeaux

Amelia Thibodeaux enters her first year as Creative Content Graduate Assistant for the LSU Athletics Department. Thibodeaux is responsible for producing creative content for LSU’s nationally recognized athletics programs and platforms. Thibodeaux is the creative lead on Volleyball and Track & Field. In her role, Thibodeaux produces a variety of...

