Despite only playing each other twice in football, Tennessee and Pittsburgh are inextricably linked by Johnny Majors, and the two programs have decided to use their upcoming two-game series to honor the late legendary coach. The Vols and Panthers jointly announced on Wednesday afternoon that their meetings the next two seasons have been rebranded as the Johnny Majors Classic. Pittsburgh plays at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 11 and Tennessee returns the trip at Heinz Field on Sept. 10, 2022, next season.