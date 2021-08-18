Jordin Westbrook
Jordin Westbrook is in her first season on staff with the LSU Women’s Basketball team. She will serve as Assistant Director for LSU Women’s Basketball. Westbrook’s experience with Coach Kim Mulkey dates back to her time as a student at Baylor where she earned two degrees; her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts and a Master’s of Education in Sports Management. While she was going to school, Westbrook served as a team manager for the Baylor Women’s Basketball program from 2009-2013.lsusports.net
