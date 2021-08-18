Jordin Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has come home. 13 years after being drafted by the Seattle Supersonics out of UCLA, the hometown kid returns. From the moment the trade was leaked during the NBA Draft, the opinions have been endless. Some hate it, others like it, but one thing is for sure: we are in for one hell of a ride. Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA selection, two-time scoring champion and the Most Valuable Player in the 2016-17 season. He has averaged a triple double for an entire season four times in his career.