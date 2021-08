THE FLATS – No. 24 Georgia Tech volleyball outlasted South Carolina for a 3-2 win in the Jackets’ final preseason contest on Saturday. Tech displayed its depth on the way to victory as 15 different players saw the floor throughout the match. Junior outside hitter Julia Bergmann led the Jackets through the match with match-highs in kills (22) and digs (12) for a double double as well as a pair of aces and block assists. Senior setter Matti McKissock led the match in the assist column with 29 on the night.